Thangal Bazar combed after attack on CRPF

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 21: Following the bomb attack at Nagamapal which killed one CRPF personnel and injured another yesterday evening, Imphal West district police carried out a massive cordon and search operation at Thangal Bazar area today afternoon.

The surprise search operation covered many areas of Thangal bazar area ranging from Jalal crossing up to Ima Keithel, Alu Gali and Dharmasala area.

During the search operation, people were called out and taken all the way to Dharmasala for verification by the police team.

More than 1000 individuals were verified by the police team and during the verification, 37 individuals who failed to produce proper verification/ identity proofs were detained by the police team and handed over to City PS for necessary verification.

It may be mentioned that the surprise cordon and search operation came a day after a bomb attack on a CRPF vehicle near Ibudhou Moirangpokpa community hall at Nagamapal Phougeisangbam Leikai. In the hand grenade attack, one CRPF personnel was killed while another was seriously injured.