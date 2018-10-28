Thangal Keithel road

IMPHAL, Oct 26: The road which runs between the two Ima Keithels of Thangal Bazar up to Jalal Crossing will be closed to all vehicles from November 1.

The Transport Commissioner has intimated the State Government’s decision to PWD, MAHUD and SP (Transport) today, informed a source.

It is said that the same road would be opened to only pedestrians.

Saying that the authorities concerned have been asked to fill potholes of all roads of Thangal Keithel, the source informed that roofed portions of Naga rivulet would be converted into parking lots.