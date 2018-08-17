Thangthenmang clinches 1st CCpur Dist Body Building C’ship title

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 16 : Thangthenmang Doungel of Tiger Gym won the title of the 1st Churachandpur District Body Building Champion-ship 2018 organised by Body Builders’ Association of Churachandpur District under the aegis of All Manipur Gymnasium Welfare Association at Khumujamba Meitei Leikai, Churachandpur.

Tiger Gym Churachandpur sweeps the men’s body building ranking as Thangthenmang Doungel led the rank followed by his gym mates Paochinkhom, Clement Onkhosei Haokip and Henry Seikholen Mangte finished second, third and fourth respectively while L Haominlen of Thunder Gym Churachandpur claimed the fifth spot.

Lamabam Pishak, Director Childline, Bishnupur and Moirangthem Thoiba, president Meitei Society graced the championship as chief guest and president respectively while P Binod Ranjan Singh, MPS, Deputy Commandant, 2nd IRB; S Thambal Sharma, president, All Manipur Gymnasium Welfare Association; RK Inao, secretary, Meitei Society, Churachandpur and Chinneihlam Gangte, Officer-in-Charge, Women Police, Churachandpur attended as guests of honour.