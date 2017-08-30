Thanlenlal passes away

Imphal, Aug 29: Manipur Chess Association (MCA) deeply condoled the sudden demise of Thanlenlal on August 24, 2017 at his residence in Motbung after a prolonged illness.

Thalenlal was the honourary secretary of Kangpokpi District Chess Association, a sympathiser and also a member of Manipur Chess Association.

The Manipur Chess Association held a condolence meeting on August 25 at its Mapal Kangjeibung head office. The association also shared its profound grief faced by the bereaved family. Further, all the members in the condolence meeting observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed soul.