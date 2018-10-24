Thayong protests

IMPHAL, Oct 23: A protest demonstration was staged today at Thayong against the killing of five people allegedly by army’s 3 Corps CISU.

The protest demonstration was jointly organised by the Nongmaiching Area Komrem Chiefs Association, Nongmaiching Area Development Committee and the JAC constituted against the killing of the five people.

The protesters urged the authorities concerned to carry out a thorough investigation into the alleged secret and extrajudicial killings committed by the army.

The JAC has been alleging that G Gypsy alias Jiteswar, Thangjam Satish, Th Prem, RK Ranel alias Roshan and Ph Naobi were killed by army in two separate incidents.

Out of the five victims, the bodies of Gypsy and Satish have not been found till date.

The JAC launched a sustained campaign for justice after Lt Col Dharamveer disclosed about the army’s secret killings which took place around seven years back.

The protesters shouted slogans like “Hand over the bodies of Gypsy and Satish to their families”, “SIT or CBI should investigate the killings of the five individuals”, “All guilty police personnel should be awarded befitting punishment” etc.

Poirei Ita secretary Th Apabi, MSF president Ng Milan, AMUCO vice-president G Sarat, Nongmaiching Area Komrem Chiefs Association chairman Solen and Nongmaiching Area Development Committee chairman L Thangso spoke at the protest demonstration.