The absurd baby talk

K Radhakumar
I do not get much sleep these days.
In the still of the night
The creaking bed
Sends back a faint echo
Of a still small voice.
I have been living my life
For 60 years – man and boy.
What have I done so far!
I think I am no longer a boy
But not yet a man.
No, not yet.
The causal relationship between
The man of my childhood dreams
And the man that I am
I see the light now.
The noon is a long way away.
The sun slices the sky
And hurries across to sink below the horizon.
I feel it now
The days are getting shorter.
This spring morning
Which is all sweetness and light
I suffer from terminal boredom.
And I am overwhelmed
By a sense of alienation
In the crowded Indian railway station.
Day by day
I am aware of a drama called life
Or rather my life
Being enacted before me
On the horizon.
The humour of it is
Very, very self-conscious and contrived.
K Radhakumar