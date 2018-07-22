The absurd baby talk

K Radhakumar

I do not get much sleep these days.

In the still of the night

The creaking bed

Sends back a faint echo

Of a still small voice.

I have been living my life

For 60 years – man and boy.

What have I done so far!

I think I am no longer a boy

But not yet a man.

No, not yet.

The causal relationship between

The man of my childhood dreams

And the man that I am

I see the light now.

The noon is a long way away.

The sun slices the sky

And hurries across to sink below the horizon.

I feel it now

The days are getting shorter.

This spring morning

Which is all sweetness and light

I suffer from terminal boredom.

And I am overwhelmed

By a sense of alienation

In the crowded Indian railway station.

Day by day

I am aware of a drama called life

Or rather my life

Being enacted before me

On the horizon.

The humour of it is

Very, very self-conscious and contrived.