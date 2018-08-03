The case of Lt Col Dharamvir Singh HC directs media not to publish photos of Army officers

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 2 : Division Bench High Court of Manipur, consisting of Chief Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar and Justice Kh Nobin, has directed the media not to publish any photographs of the Army officers involved in the writ petition case filed by Ranju Devi, wife of Lieutenant Colonel Dharamvir.

The Court also fixed September 13 for the respondents to file a detailed response in connection with the affidavit filed by Dharamvir on July 20.

The order was passed yesterday although Lieutenant Colonel Dharamvir and his counsel were not present before the Court.

However on behalf of the respondents, Captain Md Murtaza Ali submitted before the Court that an affidavit was filed by Dharamvir on July 20 making serious allegations, which, according to the respondents, are false.

It was further submitted that the allegations are related to incidents which are alleged to have happened in 2010.

A such, he prayed for granting further time to prepare a reply and refute the allegations made in the affidavit by Lieutenant Colonel Dharamvir.

It was also pleaded that with a malicious intent to defame the Army service, newspaper reports were given in the case pending before the Court.

He further mentioned that the photographs in the newspaper also showed that they were clicked in the Court premises which has been done with ulterior motives and is meant to cause embarrassment to the Army.

Since the case is pending before the Court, he also called upon Lieutenant Colonel Dharamvir not to issue any statement in respect of the matter pending before the Court directly or indirectly or to the media.

Captain Md Murtaza Ali further pleaded that records are required from headquarters to file a detailed reply and therefore prayed for sufficient time to do so.

After hearing the prayer, the Division Bench fixed September 13 for the respondent to file the necessary response.

As per the request of Captain Md Murtaza Ali pleading for his personal security on and off duty consequent to the publication of the news in the paper, the Division bench stated that he is at liberty to move an application.

The Division Bench also directed the press and media not to publish any photographs of Army officers involved in the case as well.

It may be mentioned that according to the order passed by the Court on July 20, it was mentioned that when the matter was taken up on July 11, the Court had heard Colonel Ranjan Singh, Lieutenant Colonel Nanda and Major Rathor assisted by Captain Murtaza Ali, on behalf of the respondents.

However, because of paucity of time, Lieutenant Colonel Dharamvir was not heard and the matter was fixed on July 13.

On July 13, Lieutenant Colonel Dharamvir was not heard and his counsel had submitted that due to the illegal detention of Dharamvir, he will be the best person to explain the circumstances leading to his illegal detention and prayed to the Court to hear Dharamvir.

Having heard the counsel for both the parties and also considering the engagement of the Court, the Division Bench listed the matter before the appropriate Bench yesterday so that Dharamvir Singh may take up the opportunity to explain his position relating to the issues involved.

It may also be mentioned that the writ petition was filed before the High Court by Ranju Devi, after her husband was allegedly arrested on July 1, by Lieutenant Colonel Nanda and Major Rathor, along with a Junior Commissioned Officer and 8 to 10 Jawans, in uniforms, from their quarter located at M sector without giving any arrest warrant or providing any information.

The petition was filed in the nature of a habeas corpus for releasing her husband and to pass an interim order to safeguard the human rights and liberty of her husband with a direction to Colonel Ranjan Commanding Officer 3 Corps, Lieutenant Colonel Nanda and Major Rathor to produce her husband before the Court.