The Deceptive Appearance

K Radhakumar
The truth is
I do not know the whole truth
About the tottering path;
People have trodden this path
And I have followed it –
The path taken by the older generation.
I do not wonder
What future generations will make of my
Blood, sweat and tears.
For a long time
It has been a primrose path;
Now I see the light,
See the light.
It is a weary journey
From a beginning beyond me
To an end beyond me.
I am an actor
Placed on the stage with fellow actors
By a director
If there be one.
Here is an unconventional set –
There are no frequent entries and exits,
I know I will have only one exit
And that is the end of it.
It is a shocking realization
My life is a bundle of lies.
I tell lies to myself
And to others.
A barefaced liar
With no courage
To say yes to the truth
And no to the falsehood.
I go
And go along with others.
Just for the sake of going.
The world leaves the actor non-plussed;
He has not performed
Not performed at all
And this is his crowning glory:
A man
With no courage and humanity.