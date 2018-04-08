The Deceptive Appearance

K Radhakumar

The truth is

I do not know the whole truth

About the tottering path;

People have trodden this path

And I have followed it –

The path taken by the older generation.

I do not wonder

What future generations will make of my

Blood, sweat and tears.

For a long time

It has been a primrose path;

Now I see the light,

See the light.

It is a weary journey

From a beginning beyond me

To an end beyond me.

I am an actor

Placed on the stage with fellow actors

By a director

If there be one.

Here is an unconventional set –

There are no frequent entries and exits,

I know I will have only one exit

And that is the end of it.

It is a shocking realization

My life is a bundle of lies.

I tell lies to myself

And to others.

A barefaced liar

With no courage

To say yes to the truth

And no to the falsehood.

I go

And go along with others.

Just for the sake of going.

The world leaves the actor non-plussed;

He has not performed

Not performed at all

And this is his crowning glory:

A man

With no courage and humanity.