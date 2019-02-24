K Radhakumar
I am not an artist
And I do not draw beautifully.
This is my tragedy:
I have always wanted to be an artist
And draw the picture of
The most beautiful woman in the world.
I console myself:
I cannot do whatever I want.
I want to draw
But I am not good at drawing;
I just do not have the inborn talent for it.
What if I cannot draw the picture of
The most beautiful woman in the world?
Why not put pen to paper?
A poem on
The most beautiful woman in the world?
Have I got a knack for making poetry?
In my mind’s eye, I can see many things
And a lot of fascinating people
The most beautiful woman in the world, included.
They say
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.
What then is my idea of a beautiful woman?
The mental image of
The most beautiful woman in the world!
I will get to the point.
She is the picture of health and happiness.
She has a good seductive voice
And she looks incredibly sexy.
Ah, there you are.
The most beautiful woman in the world!
She came into my bedroom
But it was just a dream.
I was woken
By the sound of my wife moving around
And the spring morning made me totally confused.