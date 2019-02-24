K Radhakumar

I am not an artist

And I do not draw beautifully.

This is my tragedy:

I have always wanted to be an artist

And draw the picture of

The most beautiful woman in the world.

I console myself:

I cannot do whatever I want.

I want to draw

But I am not good at drawing;

I just do not have the inborn talent for it.





What if I cannot draw the picture of

The most beautiful woman in the world?

Why not put pen to paper?

A poem on

The most beautiful woman in the world?

Have I got a knack for making poetry?

In my mind’s eye, I can see many things

And a lot of fascinating people

The most beautiful woman in the world, included.

They say

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

What then is my idea of a beautiful woman?

The mental image of

The most beautiful woman in the world!

I will get to the point.

She is the picture of health and happiness.

She has a good seductive voice

And she looks incredibly sexy.

Ah, there you are.

The most beautiful woman in the world!

She came into my bedroom

But it was just a dream.

I was woken

By the sound of my wife moving around

And the spring morning made me totally confused.