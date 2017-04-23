The Shattered Visage

K Radhakumar
My dearly beloved parents
Live in my memory.
Now that they are dead,
They are beloved parents.
I failed to appreciate their parental concern
When they were alive.
Now I do
And I have seen my children growing up
Like flowers starting to open in the morning.
My eyes fall on a wall
Fallen onto the ground
The Berlin Wall is falling down
Is falling down;
There is no wall dividing
The living and the dead.
My morning dream is to be a poet.
But the noonday sun says,
‘Dream on.’
The afternoon sky cries,
‘Dream on.’
I am getting on in years
And I know
I have not written a line
Worth remembering.
Perhaps, one day I will write about
All my hopes,dreams and fears
Which are no longer mine.
And at sixty
There is still a glimmer of hope.
It is within my right to claim
I am the monarch
Of the realms of memory and hope;
Never have I been an inhabitant
Of the living moment
Never.