The Shattered Visage

K Radhakumar

My dearly beloved parents

Live in my memory.

Now that they are dead,

They are beloved parents.

I failed to appreciate their parental concern

When they were alive.

Now I do

And I have seen my children growing up

Like flowers starting to open in the morning.

My eyes fall on a wall

Fallen onto the ground

The Berlin Wall is falling down

Is falling down;

There is no wall dividing

The living and the dead.

My morning dream is to be a poet.

But the noonday sun says,

‘Dream on.’

The afternoon sky cries,

‘Dream on.’

I am getting on in years

And I know

I have not written a line

Worth remembering.

Perhaps, one day I will write about

All my hopes,dreams and fears

Which are no longer mine.

And at sixty

There is still a glimmer of hope.

It is within my right to claim

I am the monarch

Of the realms of memory and hope;

Never have I been an inhabitant

Of the living moment

Never.

