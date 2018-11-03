There was no hill-valley division : Biren

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 2: Chief Minister N Biren has categorically stated that all the people of Manipur lived as one and there was no hill-valley division before British occupation of Manipur.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the opening function of an Ethnological Gallery and release of a short film based on Manipur Assembly Secretariat at Old Assembly Complex’s Museum and Archives Building, here today.

After looking at all the items preserved at the museum and the archives, Biren stated that it was the British colonial rulers who divided Manipur into hills and valley for convenience of colonial administration.

“As the British colonial rulers have left Manipur, we must recall the pre-colonial history of Manipur and revive the sense of unity and oneness”, Biren asserted. All the people of both the hills and the valley ought to study the written works of Maharaja Bodhchandra for it would certainly help in building a prosperous Nation.

Scholars, intellectuals and students must work to establish the truth and facts of the history of Manipur.

Noting that many objects of antiquity including a form of Constitution written in the 11th century are being preserved in the museum, the Chief Minister asserted that the museum would remain a priceless assets for generations to come.

On account of an unwanted incident, the Assembly Secretariat was burnt and many objects were destroyed but many of the objects thus destroyed have been re-constructed or replaced, Biren observed and hailed the Manipur Legislative Assembly Speaker and the Assembly staff for their untiring efforts towards this end.

Even though some people have been trying to misinterpret the history of Manipur, history is something which cannot be distorted or manipulated, Biren said.

He noted that some people have been trying to deconstruct and manipulate histories to build their separate identities and gain personal popularity. But the presence of such a museum will defeat all attempts to distort or misinterpret the history of Manipur. The Chief Minister asserted that the museum will go a long way in affirming the idea of ‘One Manipur’ and it would help in sorting out all the differences and in bringing all the ethnic communities closer.

He also conveyed gratitude to all the people who donated priceless objects to the museum.

Speaker Y Khemchand said that some of the documents destroyed when the Assembly Secretariat was set ablaze have been re-discovered. He then appealed to all the people to inform the Assembly Secretariat if they have any documents related to the Manipur Legislative Assembly.

Hill Areas Committee Chairman TT Haokip, Works Minister Th Biswajit, Art and Culture Minister L Jayantakumar and PHED Minister L Dikho were also present at the function.