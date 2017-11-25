When things go wrong

Pradeep Bajpai

Every now and then, we confront unpleasant events and outcomes. It could be a dental implant gone awry, a relationship turning sour, friends letting you down, workplace stress or losing a loved one, for example. How should we respond? Any event in our lives has contributory factors that are either within our control or not. We can do precious little about those over which we have no control. But there are outcomes that are caused, even if partially, by our actions or inaction. These can be avoided or at least mitigated. So, let’s ask ourselves: was there anything I did, which I shouldn’t have, that brought about the negative event? Was there anything I could have done, but did not, that might have prevented the crisis? If the answer is negative, we are then in a better position to take the misfortune in our stride and accept the situation, perhaps even detach ourselves from it. If the answer is yes, then we have learned a precious lesson for the future. As the Dhammapada puts it, “Not the unworthy actions of others, nor their sinful deeds of commission or omission,/But one’s own deeds of commission and omission should one regard.”

Another equally important point to remember is that today’s hopelessness could turn into tomorrow’s achievement and well-being in ways that we can never quite anticipate. No one could have predicted that JK Rowling would one day become the best selling, living, multi-billionaire author after going through a low period of divorce, single parenthood, depression, unemployment and rejection.

