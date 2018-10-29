This NE Fest is all about food, fashion and fun

TNN

NEW DELHI, Oct 28 : A crowd watched Chimanjip Mhowa as he demonstrated how to prepare Singju. “What really sets apart this vegetable side dish is the use of aromatic herbs, spices and roots,” the 25-year-old said about Manipur’s popular salad. “There’s a common perception that North Eastern food is all about beef and pork, but it’s much more than that.” The food walk that kicked off the sixth edition of the North East Festival gave Delhiites nuggets of information, such as this, into the culture of the little known States in the North Eastern corner of the country.

“Our primary objective is to create a positive perception about the North East and to spread awareness about the cultural diversity of the region,” said Shyamkanu Mahanta, founder and chief executive of the festival, which is organised by Trend MMS, a socio-cultural trust, in collaboration with IGNCA and with the support of the State Governments of Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland and Sikkim.

The three-day culture fest, which began on Friday, highlights the rich culture of the region through cuisine, fashion, handicraft, music and dance. Over 150 weavers and artisans are in Delhi to showcase their products, including exquisite handwoven shawls and textiles, jute and cane products, and traditional jewellery.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for me,” smiled Projolita Makhyom at the Assam handloom stall. It is the first time she has come to the capital and is captivated by the crowd milling around.

As she arranged the silken mekhla-chadar — the traditional Assamese sari— she said, “I’ve participated in cultural festivals in other cities, but never seen a crowd like this. It’s overwhelming.”

A festival highlight this year is North East fashion. Over three evenings, the exotic blend of traditional and western designs by some of the most talented designers will be exhibited. “When we talk about the North East, people think of tribal handicraft and handlooms. We are using our very own handloom this year, but giving it a modern twist,” said fashion choreographer Sukalpa Das.

More than anything perhaps, people throng there every year for the culinary delights from a lesser known region of the country.

There are 40 stalls offering the best of the cuisine. Sapun Sharma at the Assam food stall is thrilled to be back at the festival. “Our food offers just the right kind of flavors to tickle your taste buds,” Sharma remarked, all the while stirring a hot pot of masor tenga, a sour and tangy fish preparation.

Then there’s panch phoron taarkari, a mix of vegetables, milk and dry spices from Arunachal Pradesh, pickled bamboo shoots from Meghalaya, the dhindo porridge made from maize flour from Manipur and Assamese duck curry. Apart from the dishes, the food stalls have also stocked up on organic fruits and vegetables.

The festival has become the talk of the town for its role in striking the revival of indie music in the city. The North East Festival Rock Battle, one of the most popular events of this festival, has 25 of the top rock bands from across the country fighting it out, and every evening the IGNCA ground turns into a throbbing music hub. There’s an interesting line-up this year, with bands such as Still Waters, Tetseo Sisters and popular singers like Zubeen Garg and rapper Rahul Rajkhowa performing. “For rock music enthusiasts, there can be no better place than the North East Fest,” said regular visitor Rahul Jain.