IMPHAL, Sep 6

In the first semi-final, Thongju Kendra (A) outclassed Konthoujam Kendra 15-14 today to cruise into the final of 5th Thongam Sajou Memorial Mix Kendrawise League cum Knock-Out Tournament 2018 being organized by Kongba Makha Nandeibam Leikai.

Yaiskul Kendra will lock horns with Oinam Kendra in the second semi-final tomorrow.