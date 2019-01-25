Thorcham Baptist Church celebrates centenary

Our Correspondent

CHANDEL, Jan 24: Thorcham Baptist Church today celebrated its centenary of advent Christianity at Thorcham village, Chandel district under the theme “Darkness into Marvellous”.

The village is located in the interior part of chandel district which is about 120 kms away from Imphal.

Rev KL Thangthu, executive secretary Anal Naga Baptist Association (ANBA) attended as blessing minister in the celebration. He unveiled centenary celebration monument.

A newly erected Prayer Mount at Thakung Bung was inaugurated. Thakung Bung is one of the highest peak located in Anal villages. A centenary souvenir was also released by Rev KL Tangthu.

Ex MP BD Behring said that Thorcham village is one of the oldest village inhabited by Anal tribe. It was established in the year 1832, and converted into Christianity in the year 1919. Thorcham Baptist Church is the first Anal Church installed in this village on January 24, 1919, he said.

The word, Thorcham in Anal Pakan dialect is also known as Riisiim. While tracing the history of the advent of Christianity in Allan, it is believed that the denizens of Thorcham population multiplied and spread to other parts of land and country. Since, then Christianity began to spread and developed in our society, claimed Behring.

He observed that the prayer mount called Thakang Bung which bear resemblance to small mount and big mount, a prayer site in Chinai, where St Thomas, disciple of Jesus, serve, hide and operated as a missionary place. He spread mission work in India and Asia from this place. Thakang Bung is similar to mount Sinia where Moses climbed to received 10 commandment by spending 40 days and night, he added. Church leaders, villages chairmen, elected ADC Members, SDO Chakpikarong and many others attended the programme.