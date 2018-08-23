Thoubal and Kakching District Inter School Trial

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 22 : District Youth Affairs Sports Office, Thoubal District and Kakching District will be conducting inter school trial selection for few disciplines from August 27 to 30.

The trial selection for hockey teams which will take part in the 25th Jawaharlal Nehru Hockey Tournament for U-17 Girls, 47th Jawaharlal Nehru Hockey Tournament for U-17 Boys and 36th Jawaharlal Nehru Hockey Tournament for U-15 Boys will be held from August 27 to 28 at Charangpat while trial for U-14 and U-17 boys badminton teams will be held at Kakching Indoor Stadium from August 29 to 30.

The trial for U-14 and U-17 boys wrestling team and U-19 girls wrestling team will be held at Thoubal Ningombam from August 29 to 30.

Intending players of the two districts can collect entry forms and other details from the office of the DYASO. Last date of form submission is August 25, said a statement of DYASO, Thoubal district and Kakching district.