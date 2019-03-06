Thoubal tagged cleanest town in NE zone

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 6 : Thoubal Municipal Council has bagged the title of ‘cleanest town’ in the North East zone in the countrywide cleanliness drive, Swachh Survekshan 2019.

Thoubal emerged as the cleanest place in the North East zone of the cleanliness survey, which was carried out at all towns in the North East region with a population of less than 1 lakh.

The Swachh Surveskshan 2019 award was presented by Union Urban Areas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri during a programme held at Vidhan Bhavan, Delhi today.

Meanwhile, the second and third cleanest town was given to Wangjing Lamding Municipal Council and Kakching Municipal Council respectively.

Mayang Imphal Municipal Council bagged the cleanest for population less than 25,000 while best city in citizen feedback category was given to Lamlai Nagar Panchayat and best city in innovation and best practice was conferred on Ningthoukhong Municipal Council.

Ministry of Housing and Urban Areas, Government of India organises the cleanliness survey for urban local bodies every year across the country under Swachh Survekshan.

According to a source, a third party monitoring team constituted by the Ministry thoroughly inspected 4237 towns in the country for the Swachh Survekshan award 2019.

The digital survey was carried out for 28 days while the monitoring team visits each town and geo-tags the place after capturing the images of the place, it said adding that the team also interacted with the locals.

MAHUD Director Th Harikumar, Imphal East DC Rangitabali Waikhom, chairperson of the selected local body and executive officers were present at the award distribution function.



