Three abducted employees freed

IMPHAL, Dec 11: Three non Manipuri employees of Shivalaya Construction Co Private Limited, who were abducted by non SoO outfit, KNF-MC from Sekmai Khwairakpam Leikai on November 2, were released by the outfit today morning.

They were later handed over to Imphal West district police by the chief of Phailenkot village in the evening.

The release of the three employees came just a day after Imphal West district police put up a wanted tag of Rs 50,000 against self styled commander in chief of KNF-MC, Songkhogin alias Kenedy alias Hegin alias Gin alias Joshua (38) s/o (L) Letkholun Kipgen of K Muotzol village, Kangpokpi and Ngamkholen alias Lelen alias Joel (43) s/o Khikholal of Muotzol village.

The released employees were handed over by the village chief of Phailenkot village and president of Kuki Inpi, Kangpokpi to an Imphal West district commando team lead by Additional SP (Operation) Imphal West, Th Krishnatombi, in the presence of Hemant Pandey, SP Kangpokpi, at Phailenkot village which is located some three kilometres away from Motbung bazar.

Speaking to media persons, Seimang Khongsai, president of Kuki Inpi, Kangpokpi, said that a few days back, various CSOs issued a joint press release appealing for the safe release of the abducted employees within three days (till today).

Today, the three employees were released/ rescued from the custody of the abductors due to the hectic efforts made by the CSOs and specially by Imphal West commando personnel, he claimed.

He also expressed gratitude to the commando team for not resorting to any kind of harassment on the locals of Phailenkot village during the search operations.

One of the locals stated that the Government should honour and show their gratitude to the womenfolk of Phailenkot village who also took a major role in the rescue work by staying overnight some 20 kilometres away from the village.

Kamlan Kipgen, chief of Phailenkot village, said that upon getting some clues about the presence of the abductors some 20 kilometres away from their village, at Leihoapet village near IT road, he, along with some villagers (including womenfolk) went to the said village to secure the safe release of the employees.

The abductors released the three employees at around 10 am at Leihoapet village after which the villagers, along with released employees, came back and reached Phailenkot village in the evening.

On the other hand, the released employees disclosed that they were taken from one place to another in the hill areas by their abductors.

It may be mentioned that the three employees of Shivalaya Construction Co Private Limited (which is engaged in construction works along National Highway 2 , Tendongyang to North AOC stretch) were abducted from the company worksite located at Sekmai Khwairakpam Leikai by well armed militants on November 29, at around 9.30 pm.

On the other hand, according to a reliable source, efforts are still on to nab the abductors by a commando team

It is also worth noting that the commando team has been conducting continuous search and rescue operations in various parts of the area since the day the three employees were abducted.