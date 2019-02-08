Three AR men hurt in grenade attack

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 7: At least three Assam Rifles personnel and one civilian have been wounded when two hand grenades exploded in quick succession at Mapal Kangjeibung here this evening.

According to information culled from the spot, the two hand grenades went off at around 6.15 pm at the main entrance gate of Mapal Kangjeibung.

Three personnel of 6 Assam Rifles of 9th Sector and a sugarcane crusher were injured in the twin blasts.

The injured AR personnel have been identified as Warrant Officer Bipin Nath (50) from Silchar, Havildar Chamalal (40) from Jammu and Kashmir, Havildar Parjabati (44) from Bihar while the civilian has been identified as one Anil Kumar Shaha (30) s/o Vijay from Bihar but presently staying at Nagamapal Singjubung Leirak.

All four of them have been taken to RIMS. It is reported that Chamalal and Anil Kumar Shaha sustained more grievous injuries as compared to the other two.

The AR personnel were on duty around Mapal Kangjeibung in connection with the 16th DG AR Equestrian Championship 2019.

Mapal Kangjeibung care-taker A Ibobi Sharma said he heard two blasts in quick succession while he was cooking dinner.

He said that a team of AR personnel has been stationed at Mapal Kangjeibung since a couple of days back.

DGP LM Khaute and top officials came and inspected the blast site.

While a crater was created by the impact of the blasts on the alley that runs between the VIP gallery and the southern gallery, police recovered two levers from outside the stadium.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Biren has condemned the bomb blasts in the strongest terms.

After visiting the injured victims at RIMS, the Chief Minister told media persons that such acts of violence should not be repeated ever. Even though AR personnel were present at the stadium in connection with the equestrian championship, there are a large number of civilians in and around the stadium, Biren stated.

To a query, the Chief Minister stated that the number of bomb blasts has come down significantly this year as compared to the previous year nonetheless due investigation has been launched into today’s twin blasts.

Although due permission was obtained from the Imphal West DC for the equestrian championship, no information was given to the State police. It appears that there was a communication gap between Assam Rifles and the State police, Biren said.