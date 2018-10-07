Three dead in 24 hours

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 6: Three people have died during the last 24 hours at different places.

One transgender was found dead at RIMS casualty ward this morning without any attendant and police later deposited the corpse at the hospital’s mortuary, sources informed.

The transgender was brought to RIMS last night and his identity could not be established till the time of filing this report.

He was found injured on Uripok-Kangchup road at Uripok Khaidem Leikai and it was suspected that he was hit by a speeding vehicle.

Nonetheless, an FIR has been registered at Imphal police station.

On the other hand, a woman was found hung to death at the verandah of her own house at Keishamthong Elangbam Leikai at around 2.30 am today.

The deceased has been identified as one Soren-sangbam (O) Lily alias Sonibala (43). She is survived by four daughters.

Police have deposited the corpse at RIMS mortuary for post mortem.

Meanwhile, a man got electrocuted by the fuse panel of a power transformer installed near Sky Hospital, RIMS Road this morning.

The deceased has been identified as one Guruma-yum Jiten Sharma (62) of Lalambung Makhong.