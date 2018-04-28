Three from Manipur make CS cut

IMPHAL, Apr 27 : At least three from Manipur made it to the list of successful candidates in the civil service examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission of which the result was announced today.
Pooja Elangbam secured the 81st position, Gonrei-pou ranked 890th while Ningthoujam Johnson secured the 970th rank.
