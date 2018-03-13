Three power sub-stations inaugurated in sucession Windmill power generation to be taken up soon : Biswajit

IMPHAL, Mar 12 (DIPR): Power Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh today inaugurated a 33/11 kV Sub-Station at Nungbi Khullen, Ukhrul district. Addressing the formal inaugural function of the sub-station, Minister Biswajit said that the sub-station was aimed at providing quality power supply in the area. The villages to be supplied electricity from the sub-station are Nungbi Khunou, Nungbi Khullen, Kalhang, Kuirei, Awang Kasom, Chingai, Kongai, Wahong, Marem, Paoyei, Phungcham, Poi and Huishu.

He said that before construction of the new 2×5 MVA 33/11 kV sub-station, electricity in the Nungbi Khullen area was supplied from Hundung 33/11 kV sub-station through long 11 kV lines incurring heavy system losses. He said that owing to the length of the lines, there is considerable voltage drop at the consumers’ end.

Now, these drawbacks can be overcome with the installation of the new sub-station and power supply to the new sub-station will be charged from the newly constructed 132/33 kV sub-station at Hundung, he added.

He elaborated that with the installation of the sub-station, power supply to the households in the area will be improved considerably with good voltage and subsequently applicable reduction in the losses.

Reiterating that the Government has set a target to provide electricity to all households of the State by December 2018 which is three months ahead of the National target, the Minister asserted that the Government would be successful in meeting the target.

He declared that windmill power generation will be taken up in the State soon and that seven locations have been identified where wind mill power generation will be taken up.

There are also several places in the state where mini hydro power projects, which could be used as tourist attractions, can be set up, he said, informing that each project will generate 5 to 25 MW. Biswajit also highlighted several Government schemes including UJALA, Saubhagya, etc.

Delivering the key-note address, Manipur State Power Company Limited Managing Director N Sarat Singh said that the two power companies have made much achievement under Minister Biswajit. He said that the 33/11 kV Sub-Station at Nungbi Khullen is the 10th such sub-station inaugurated by the Minister. The inaugural function was also attended by Chingai A/C MLA Kashim Vashum, Ukhrul Autonomous District Council chairman K Dickson, MSPDCL MD Priyokumar Singh and DC Ukhrul Dr Harmit Singh Pahuja.

The sub-station was sanctioned under NLCPR funding with State plan support. There will be considerable improvement in the voltage profile with the commissioning of the sub-station and the area of Nungbi Khullen will experience a very good quality power supply 24×7.

As part of “Inauguration Fortnight” to mark the 1st Anniversary of the BJP led Government, Minister Biswajit also inaugurated a 33/11 KV sub-station at Mayangkhang, Ningthoupham in Kangpokpi district.

He maintained that power is indispensable in development activities and the sub-station is inaugurated with an aim to supply uninterrupted power to the villagers. The project is funded by NEC and was constructed with an expenditure of Rs 9.63 crore. The villages to be supplied electricity from the sub-station are Mayangkhang, Mayangkhang Khunou, Taphou Kuki, T.Khullen, Kailenjang, Hengbung, Makui Mayangkhang and Mayangkhang Ningthoupham.

The Minister said that the biggest achievement of the Government is restoration of peace in the State. Peace is very necessary for growth and progress and the Government has succeeded to bridge the gap between the hill and the valley.

He informed that 25 locations have been identified for mini hydro power projects and each project will be generating 5-25 MW.

Replying to the memorandum submitted during the inauguration, the Minister gave assurance for blacktopping the approach road to the sub-station and electrification of community hall of Mayangkhang, Ningthoupham.

Addressing the gathering, Social Welfare Minister Nemcha Kipgen said that the Government is able to bring all round development in the hill and in the valley and build trust among the different communities residing in the State. She also appealed to the locals to take benefits of various schemes of Social Welfare and Cooperation Department. The inauguration was attended by PHED/ Printing & Stationary Minister Losii Dikho, Ex-Minister Francis Ngajokpa, Deputy Commissioner of Kangpoki Pradeep Chandren, officials of MSPCL,MSPDCL and locals of Mayangkhang, Ningthoupham.

Right after the inauguration of the sub-station, Manipur State Power Distribution Company Limited (MSPDCL) inaugurated another 1 x 3.15 MVA, 33/11 KV sub- station at Langdum, Imphal East.

Addressing as chief guest of the function, Biswajit said that every industrial and developmental works are based on electricity/power. He said that the newly inaugurated sub-station will supply uninterrupted power to the villagers of Langdum and its adjoining villages.

Keeping in view the possible shortage of electricity in the near future, the Government will try to increase the strength of the sub-station double times. For convenience of the villagers/ consumers, ‘One Common Billing Station’ is coming up in Kongba, he added.

MLA of Keirao Assembly Constituency Lourembam Rameshwor Meetei graced the inaugural function as president. MLA Thanlon Assembly Constituency Vungjagin Valte and officials of MSPDCL and other dignitaries were present as presidium members.