Three pulled up

Three persons who were allegedly involved in a mob attack on a team of Excise personnel while carrying out an anti-liquor drive at Tharoijam area under Patsoi Police station where one lady Constable was injured have been pulled up.

Patsoi Police station registered an FIR case against the February 7 Tharoijam Mayai Leikai mob and launched a joint operation along with Imphal West commando personnel to arrest all those involved in the mob attack.

Police arrested three youths who are alleged to be part of the mob attack while one of accused managed to flee.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Phamdom Gobin (25) s/o Ph Tomba of Tharoijam Mayai Leikai, Thongbam Abo alias Rohit (18) s/o Apeicha alias Ibomcha of Tharoijam Mayai Leikai and Phamdom Kumar (55) s/o Ph Thambaljao of Tharoijam Mayai Leikai.

The arrested persons were produced before the Court today which remanded them to police custody till February 13.