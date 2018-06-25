Three selected for Hercules Olympia

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 24 : Three bodybuilders from Manipur have been selected for Hercules Olympia which will be held in Delhi from September 28 to 29.

The three players; Atom Jecky (Physique), Lourembam Inaoba Singh (70 kg) and Konjengbam Chingshangamba (56 kg open) who trained at CLEOPATRA Fitness Centre, Nambol made it through to the main event with their outstanding results in the Mr North East cum pre trial for Hercules Olympia held in Guwahati on Saturday.

The fitness centre expressed happiness over the selection of the three bodybuilders and wished them very best of luck for the Hercules Olympia.

In a statement, the fitness centre, asked all to participate in a Rally Against Drug Abuse and a Blood Donation Camp to be organised on June 26 in connection with the foundation day of the centre.