Three UG cadres arrested

IMPHAL, Aug 26: Acting on a tip-off, a team of Imphal West district police commando conducted frisking and checking at Moirangkhom Moreh parking area yesterday and arrested one active member of PREPAK (Pro), said a press release of PRO Police.

The arrested underground member has been identified as Chingkham Ingocha Singh s/o Gourachandra Singh of Andro Khuman Leikai, Andro Nagar in Imphal East.

One Aadhaar card was seized from his possession. Investigation revealed that he was involved in recruiting cadres of the outfit.

The release said a case has been registered at Imphal police station and investigation is going on.

On the other hand, a team of the district police commando apprehended two active cadres of ZUF in a search operation conducted at Singjamei Chingamakha Naorem Leikai on August 24.

They have been identified as Gaijuanlong Kamei @ Zusan @ Ajona Kamei (41) s/o Bandai Kamei of Nungba Bazar, Noney district presently staying in a rented house at Singjamei Chingamakha Naorem Leikai Liwa road and K Kamiuchun Pou @ Obi @ Obedience (30) s/o Janailong Kamei of Rengpang village, Nungba presently staying in the rented house.

Investigation revealed that Gaijuanlong Kamei is holding the post of S/S Joint Secy, Information & Publicity Department while K Kamiuchun Pou is holding the post of S/S Sgt Major of ZUF.

Investigation further revealed that they were involved in extortion of money from various travel and transport agencies and kidnapping of Railway workers and highly placed Government employees for ransom.

Incriminating articles were seized from their possession.

A case has been registered at Singjamei police station and investigation is going on, the release added.