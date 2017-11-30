Thuwngkhu Cup 2017 Chumbang FC, Chengkhu FC notch up emphatic wins

IMPHAL, Nov 29 : Chum-bang FC thrashed Panchai SCC 4-1 while Chengkhu FC blanked Riverlane FC 4-0 in today’s matches of the Thuwngkhu Cup 2017 organised under the aegis of Chamdil Christian, Chamdil Khumbol, Chamdil Khullen and Chamdil Hanthang Development Committee at Mini Stadium Chandel.

Malkeng of Chumbang FC did a star turn today with four goals in his name in the scoresheet.

In the very one sided match played at 12.30 pm, Malkeng opened the account in the 23rd minute followed by another goal in the 29th minute to give his team a 2-0 first half lead.

After the breather, he added two more goals in the 48th and the 57th minute to further extend the lead by 4-0 against Panchai SCC.

It was WS Thapung who managed to pull one goal back for the Panchai team when he found the net in the 62nd minute.

In another similar match, Chengkhu FC notched up a 4-0 victory against Riverlane FC.

Angkesh of Chengkhu was able to score thrice (9′, 19′, 65′) while Rengson contributed one goal (52′) to complete the 4-0 rout of Riverlane FC.