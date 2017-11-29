Thuwngkhu Cup 2017 Lamphou Pasna YC secure win in opening match

IMPHAL, Nov 28 : Thuwngkhu Cup 2017, a knock-out football tournament kicked off today at Main Stadium Chandel under the aegis of Chamdil Christian, Chamdil Khumbol, Chamdil Khullen and Chamdil Hanthang Development Committee.

The tournament is participated by 30 teams of Chandel district.

In the opening match of the tournament, Lamphou Pasna YC edged out Lambung YCC 2-1.

Th Kolung and Amstrong scored one each in the 25th and 26th minute for the winning side while ST Mothawar scored the single for Lambung YCC in the 72nd minute.