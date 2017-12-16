Thuwngkhu Cup Cheengkhu YC to meet ACFC in final

IMPHAL, Dec 15 : Cheengkhu YC, prevailed over Slumber Boots today to notch up a 3-0 victory while ACFC edged out The Elite Squad 2-1 in the second semi final match of the Thuwngkhu Cup 2017 which is currently underway at Mini Stadium,Chandel. The two teams will meet in the final match on December 19.

In the first one sided encounter, Cheengkhu YC toyed the player of Slumbers boot right from the beginning. The margin could have raise if the losing side have not resisted much in the first half.

The first half ended 1-0 in favour of Cheengkhu YC through a goal scored by Renghou in the 43rd minute.

With the onset of the second half, Cheengkhu YC continued to carry the raids. Angpol was able to struck another goal just in three minutes after the restart. The two goal lead did not satisfy them and went on for more goal. Their efforts paid them with another goal in the 70th minute through Krishna brushing aside the dream of Slumber Boots.

The second semi-final match between ACFC and The Elite Squad saw a swing in luck for the former team which resurged back in the second half to edge out the latter 2-1. The opener was struck by Thangtilen of The Elite Squad in the 35th minute giving a firm hand in the first half.

After switching sides, the game began to tilt towards ACFC who entered the field with more purpose and determination. Luckily, TS Surash who was unmarked got a measured pass on the edge of box and deftly carried in the ball and fired in a clinical shot to level the score at 1-1. He added another goal through a well taken shot in the 85th minute of the match to set up summit clash with Cheengkhu YC.