Thuwngkhu Cup The Elite Squad, Slumber Boots cruise into semis

IMPHAL, Dec 11 : The Elite Squad beat Wildhen FC 1-0 while Slumber Boots edged out Hnahrinkhu FC 4-3 via a penalty shoot out to cruise into the semi final of the Thuwngkhu Cup 2017 which is currently underway at Mini Stadium Chandel.

An early goal registered in the 11th minute by Tepa handed The Elite Squad a 1-0 victory.

Despite the lead, The Elite squad carried on their aggression and in their effort Anthony was yellow carded in the 44th minute.

After the breather, Wildhen came up with counter runs but they were not incisive enough to level the score. Lelen and Golmei were yellow carded in the 55th and 69th minute of the match.

In the second quarter final match of the day, Slumber Boots and Hnahringkhu FC played out a goalless draw. The winners were decided via a tie-break.

Slumber Boots converted four kicks while Hnahringkhu could only score three out of the five kicks taken. Sanjit, Mosi, Sheng and Risangam made their names on the scoresheet for the winners while Ngamsha, Augustin and Glaoson scored for Hnahringkhu FC.