Tiger count

IMPHAL, Jul 29: Forest Department, Manipur has initiated a project to conserve and protect tigers and elephants found in Tamenglong district.

According to an official source from the State Forest Department, the project to conserve and protect tiger is being taken up under the supervision of National Tiger Conservation Authority.

The source further said that officials of the Forest Department have informed that a footprint of tiger was sighted by the officials of the department while conducting a survey of tiger population which started in March this year.

The report further stated that cameras will be installed at Chingkao, Atengba, Zeilad and Buning villages of Tamenglong district to capture the images of tiger as a part of the project.

The source also stated that officials of the survey team reported sighting elephants while conducting a survey as a part of Elephant Conservation Programme at Lamta region of Tamenglong district.