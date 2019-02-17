IMPHAL, Feb 16 : Manipur Forest Department will launch a tiger survey next month, under the aegis of National Tiger Conservation Authority, to detect any presence of tigers in the State.

According to a reliable source, the survey will be conducted at Tamenglong by scientists of Wildlife Institute of India, officials of the Forest Department and local volunteers.

The survey, which will be conducted from March 5 to March 15, will cover the areas where tiger sightings were reported.

The source further reminded that the Forest Department had already installed camera traps to detect the presence of tigers at Chingkao area of Tamenglong district.

It may be mentioned that the locals have often reported sightings of tiger in the area.