IMPHAL, Mar 4: Together with Biologists from the Wildlife Institute of India, officials of Forest Department would carry out a tiger survey in Tamenglong district from March 6.

Altogether 45 people including WII Biologists, Forest Department officials and local volunteers would take part in the survey which will go on for 10 days, informed a source.

After imparting necessary training at Forest head-office, Sanjenthong, the surveyors will leave Imphal on March 6 in three groups.

Notably, the Project Tiger has been already launched in Tamenglong district following reports that tigers have been sighted in the district.