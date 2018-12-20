Tiger survey conducted

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 19: The State Forest Department, with the help of tiger and elephant experts, conducted a survey from December 13 to 17 between Tamenglong and Senapati districts, to find out any sign pointing towards the presence of the two species in the State.

According to a source, the said survey was conducted by Tamenglong Forest Division and Senapati Forest Division at Chakha area of Senapati and Lemta area of Tamenglong.

Pointing out that the villagers have claimed about possible presence of tigers and elephants in the area in the past, the source informed that Tamenglong Forest Division DFO Arun RS along with Tamenglong Range Officer, Tamei Range Officer and Karong Range Officer as well as Project Tiger Biologist Satem Longchar and affiliate survey volunteers based in Bangalore and Pune took part in the survey.

The source continued that during the survey, faecal matters possibly belonging to a carnivore were found and later sent for necessary analysis and identification to Wild Life Institute of India. Five camera traps have also been installed at the area, the source added. On the other hand, as a part of the survey, a one day camp on the importance of preserving wildlife was conducted at Chakha Baptist Church on December 16, the source said. It may be mentioned that Tamenglong Forest Division had conducted a similar survey, apart from installing trap cameras, after getting reports regarding the presence of tigers in Chingkhao area. The current survey will be continued further, the source added.