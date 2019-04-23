Tight security put in place for repoll in 12 PSs

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 23: Tight security arrangements have been put in place for the repoll of Inner Manipur PC which would be held tomorrow at 12 polling stations.

Apart from State armed forces, adequate strength of Central paramilitary forces would be deployed at all these polling stations so that there is no room for any malpractice.

Polling officials as well as security personnel have already reached their respective polling stations this afternoon. Voting begins at 7 am and it will continue till 4 pm.

Speaking to media persons at Imphal East DC office this afternoon before flagging off security personnel and polling officials after randomisation, Imphal East DEO Dr Rangitabali Waikhom said that three AROs have been appointed for the repoll.

She said that AC to DC, SDOs and SDCs have been assigned as presiding officers of the 12 polling stations.

One sector officer who has been given magisterial power would be stationed at each of the polling station, said the DEO.

As already reported, five polling stations of Heingang AC, one polling station of Thongju AC, four polling stations of Keirao AC and two polling stations of Andro AC would go for repoll tomorrow.

Voters can cast their votes by producing any one of the 12 identification documents specified by the ECI.

The identification documents specified by the ECI are voter ID (EPIC) card, passport, driving licence, service ID card (Central, State & PSU), bank passbook attached with photograph, passbook issued by Post Office, PAN card, Labour Smart Card, MGNREGA job card, health insurance smart card, pension document attached with photograph, official ID card (issued to people’s representatives and Aadhaar card.

Dr Rangitabali also appealed to voters, political parties, candidates, polling agents and all stake holders to cooperate with election officials so that the repoll is held peacefully.

Imphal East SP Jogeschandra Haobijam said that two platoons each of CRPF would be deployed at five polling stations while one platoon of CRPF would be deployed at each of the remaining seven polling stations.

Moreover, 40 police personnel including women police personnel and led by a DSP would be deployed at every polling station, said the SP.

The 12 polling stations which would go to repoll are Heingang AC’s 2/26 Heingang Makha Leikai, 2/31 Kairang Muslim Mayai Leikai, 2/23 Heingang Mayai Leikai (A), 2/32 Kairang Muslim Mamang Leikai, 2/33 Kairang Khunou Chingya Leikai, Thongju AC’s 5/32 Khongman Zone-V (B), Andro AC’s 7/32 Yambem (C) and 7/39 Nungbrang and Keirao AC’s 6/6 Kyamgei Mamang Leikai, 6/20 Urup Muslim, 6/10 Kyamgei Muslim (South) (A) and 6/35 Thiyam Konjil (B).

There are 9077 voters in areas covered by the 12 polling stations.

Notably, during the polling for Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat held on April 18, EVMs were damaged at two polling stations of Keirao AC. There were also cases of expulsion of polling agents from some polling stations, placing of VVPAT machines in the open which otherwise should be kept inside voting compartments and other forms of malpractices.

Subsequently, the ECI ordered repoll at the 12 polling stations.

While CPI demanded repoll at eight polling stations, Congress demanded repoll at all polling stations of Heingang AC on the ground that there was no video coverage of the polling process in any of the polling stations.

One platoon each of Central paramilitary forces and State armed forces would be deployed at each of the 12 polling stations. But the strength of Central paramilitary forces may be increased to 2/3 platoons at the polling stations which are more vulnerable to disturbances/violence.

Moreover, adequate numbers of CCTV cameras would be installed both inside and outside these polling stations and the poll process would be webcast live.

Among all the Assembly segments which constitute Inner Manipur PC, Heingang AC recorded the highest poll percentage at 91.16 as the Lok Sabha seat went to polls on April 18.

Notably, 11 candidates contested in the Inner Manipur PC. They are Oinam Nabakishore (INC), Dr Moirangthem Nara (CPI), Dr RK Ranjan (BJP), RK Anand (NEIDP), Oinam Jugindro (MPP), Dr G Tonsana (MDPF), Senjam Nandeshore (RJSP) and independent candidates Md Illiyas Khan, M Totomsana Nongshaba, RK Somendro (Kaiku) and Wahengbam Pabitra.