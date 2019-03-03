Timber smugglers held at Shangshak

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 3 : In its continued efforts on checking illegal timber moving across Manipur, Shangshak Battalion under 10 Sector Assam Rifles intercepted three trucks fully loaded with illegal timber at Shangshak on midnight of March 2.

In a statement, PRO of Assam Rifles said that acting on credible input provided by locals regarding movement of trucks carrying illegal teak from Myanmar towards Ukhrul and further to Dimapur, multiple columns were activated by Shangshak Battalion and three trucks were caught fully loaded with illegal teak moving towards Ukhrul.

The consignment, along with the vehicles and individuals accompanying them were handed over to Forest Officials of DFO, Ukhrul on March 3 for further action.

The teak wood is likely to be valued at more than Rs 45 lakh in the open market.

In earlier instances too, 4 trucks with illegal timber were caught at Shangshak on February 28 and 17 trucks at Bungdung village in Kamjong district on February 2 by Assam Rifles.