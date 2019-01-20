Titular king calls for collective NE struggle

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 19: Titular king Leishemba Sanajaoba has asserted that all the people of the North East region need to unite and wage a collective struggle against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) 2016.

He was speaking at the 12th death anniversary of Chingsubam Akaba held today at Wakha Leima Ching, Imphal East.

Sanajaoba said that the general public should not leave the issue of CAB 2016 to CSOs, political parties and politicians alone.

Hill people too cannot stay aloof. The issue needs collective struggle of hill people and plain people, he asserted.

All the Chief Ministers, MPs and politicians of the North East must fight the CAB 2016 together, he said.

Like at Leima Wakha Ching, there are statues of Ch Akaba and R Suisa at Khongbal (Hongman) Tangkhul village.

The two places where statues of the two late leaders stand are holy places which symbolise unity of the people of Manipur, Sanajaoba asserted.

Ch Akaba was a multi-faceted personality and he was a hard-working and charismatic leader. Likewise, R Suisa was a bright star among the hill people who worked relentlessly to uphold and promote the integrity of Manipur, said the titular king.

He then called upon all the people of Manipur to practise and propagate the ideas and principles of the two leaders and fight collectively against all odds and challenges.

MLA Thokchom Satya-brata too attended the death anniversary function.

“We can pay befitting tributes to Ch Akaba and R Suisa only by following their footsteps”, he said.

He pointed out that Chief Minister N Biren has made it clear that the State Government would oppose CAB 2016 until a clause to exempt Manipur is inserted in the Bill.

“We too feel what the masses feel about the Bill and we will raise our voice against it at the right place and time”, Satyabrata said.

As a part of the death anniversary function jointly organised by the Luching-purel Chingsubam Akaba Ningshing Lup (LUCANIL) and R Suisa Trust, the 12th Luchingpurel Chingsubam Akaba Ningshing Mana 2019 was also distributed.

The award which carries Rs 10,000 in cash was conferred to LUCANIL trustee member Namoijam Tomba and R Suisa Trust vice-chairman Mathankui Zimik in recognition of their contributions towards preserving and promoting indigenous language, alphabets and culture.

LUCANIL advisor and former Minister RV Mingthing, R Suisa Trust chairman Dr Ngahorsai Luithui, UNC president Kho John, HERICOUN president Longjam Ratan, CCSK president Jitendra Ningomba, KIMACS chief coach Saikhom Nodia Mangang and United Manipur Muslim Women Development Organisation president Anwari Noorjahan were also seated on the dais as presidium members.