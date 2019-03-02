Titular King calls for inclusion of Meitei Pangal history in school syllabus

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 2: A “Two Day International Conference on Manipuri Muslims: Past, Present and Future” has started today at Sangai Hall, Hotel Imphal, North AOC, Imphal.

The inauguration function of the conference organised by All Manipur Muslims (Meitei Pangal) Welfare Association (AMMPWA), Imphal was attended by titular King Leishemba Sanajaoba, Vice Chancellor DM University H Deleep Singh, former Director, Centre for Manipur Studies, MU Professor N Joykumar Singh and president AMMPWA AR Khan as presidium members.

Speaking at the inaugural of the conference as chief guest, the titular King, Leishemba Sanajaoba, called for unity among the different communities and Manipuri diasporas living in other countries. He identified culture and tradition as important areas where unification can be drawn and built upon to shine as one.

He also called for collective efforts in promotion of the culture and tradition of the Meitei Pangals.

Encouraging the youths to learn their history and reflect on them, he stated that no minority community can be exploited and undermined. “However small the community is, all must safeguard the identity, culture and tradition which ultimately define the community,” he said and asserted that the Meitei Kings had ensured peaceful coexistence of all the different communities.

“If the Meitei Kings were barbaric, then there would have been only one community- Meitei,” he said asserting that all communities are under one Manipur today because of their (Kings) liberal nature.

He exhorted and encouraged the idea to include history of the Meitei Pangals in text books of the students. This, he said would strengthen the bonds between the community and others. People should learn about the unique history of the Meitei Pangals to better understand them, the titular King said.

Asserting that students nowadays are not taught enough about the State and its history, he called for inclusion of more State subjects in the school syllabus of the students. Children and youths should be adequately equip with the knowledge and history of the State to bring about a changed Manipur, he said.

Many delegates from Bangladesh, Assam, Tripura and other States are participating in the conference.