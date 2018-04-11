TKS decries

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 10: The Tangkhul Katamnao Saklong (Tangkhul Students’ Union), has expressed deep concern regarding the stepmotherly treatment and nepotism towards the tribal community, especially the Tangkhul Naga community, in various aspects by the State Government.

A press release issued by the general secretary of TKS today, expressed dissatisfaction regarding the nature of appointment of various key posts in Government Departments and condemned the State Government for not following seniority pattern while appointing the Heads of various Departments.

It claimed that Lt Peter Ngahanyui Chiphang (senior most IPS officer) was denied the post of DGP, Verypam Lunghar was denied the post of EE, PHED despite meeting all the necessary criteria, Ameising Luikham (IAS MN 81 Batch) was denied the post of Chief Secretary (instead the Government appointed a junior IAS officer from 1986 batch) and Ramnganing Muivah (IAS MN 1985 Batch) was denied his eligible post.

It further claimed that no Cabinet Minister from Ukhrul district has been inducted in the State Assembly for the last 20 years and appealed to the State Government to maintain equality on the event of the Chief Secretary’s retirement.

It also urged the Government to appoint the candidates of the key posts in accordance with seniority in the larger interest of the Tangkhul community.