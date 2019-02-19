TKS snubs invitation from Edn Dept Shut down relaxed at exam centres

Mungchan Zimik

Ukhrul, Feb 18 : The Tangkhul Katamnao Saklong (TKS) has turned down an invitation from the Director of Education (S) for a dialogue while relaxing its shutdown call in all examination centres.

According to a statement issued by TKS, an emergency meeting was held today with the president of TKS in the chair in his chamber.

A threadbare discussion was held for more than three hours and the student body came to the conclusion that the present case is due to the utter failure of the State Government in implementing RMSA/SSA projects in the rural areas.

Inadequate posting of teachers in State Education (S) schools and utilising the few teachers posted in Ukhrul district elsewhere has to be stopped immediately, said TKS.

Further, all posts under specific projects sanctioned per school for Ukhrul district by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, at the time of approval on upgradation, should be immediately posted at their respective institutions.

Until the demands are fulfilled in letter and spirit, the TKS will not entertain any invitation from the Government or department for further negotiation, said the student body.

However, considering the situation and on the request of the parents, TKS decided to relax the shutdown at the schools which have been named as HSLC and HSSLC examination centres at Ukhrul and Kamjong.

The meeting also re-affirmed the decision to socially boycott Education Minister Radheshyam Thokchom and the non co-operation stand against the Education Department.

The Tangkhul Katamnao Saklong had launched the stir decrying the indifferent attitude of Education Minister Th Radheshyam to the plight of the students of Ukhrul and Kamjong districts and has even boycotted all functions in which the Minister had been invited.

The student body also decried that the Education Minister has failed to keep his word which he gave on the floor of the Assembly assuring the look into the grievances of the student community of the two dists.