TKS to support ATSUM, DESAM, AIM

IMPHAL, May 4: The Tangkhul Katamnao Saklong (TKS), the apex Tangkhul student body, said today that it will extend its support and co-operation to the campaign of the Democratic Students’ Alliance of Manipur (DESAM), the All Tribal Students’ Union, Manipur (ATSUM) and the Apunba Ireipakki Maheiroi Sinpanglup (AIMS) on the ‘native Chief Secretary’ issue.

“We will extend our highest support and co-operation to the initiative taken up by the DESAM, ATSUM and AIMS on the native chief secretary issue,” said the Tangkhul student body. The TKS then urged the State Government of Manipur to address the issue at the earliest in the interest of all the communities in the State.