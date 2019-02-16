TKS to shut down Govt schools

Mungchan Zimik

Ukhrul, Feb 15 : Strongly condemning the high handedness and taking note of the ‘insult’ to the Tangkhul students from Education Minister Th Radheshyam, the Tangkhul Katamnao Saklong has declared a total shutdown of all Government schools in Ukhrul and Kamjong districts within 48 hours.

The decision was taken after a meeting of TKS and its zonal leaders, informed general secretary of TKS Hashokmi Kamkara today while speaking to this correspondent.

The stand of TKS will remain until the demand for reinstatement of all RMSA/SSA teachers who were transfered to other schools on utilization is met, said the TKS general secretary.

Taking a serious view against the Education Minister for ‘deceiving the students,’ TKS said that the there will be no let up to the ‘intensive democratic agitation.’

According to TKS, the Education Minister has betrayed the hill districts with false assurance in the State Assembly session for reinstatement of teachers before the beginning of 2019 academic session.

They also mentioned that TKS approached and requested the Education Minister not to undertake any tour programme in Ukhrul and Kamjong districts as he is boycotted and not welcome by the students community, until the issues and the demands were fulfilled in letter and spirit.

The Education Minister assured TKS that he would return from Mapum village without further proceeding to Sambu area on February 13.

However he went ahead with the tour, which is an insult to the student community, asserted TKS.

TKS demanded an unconditional apology from the Education Minister for betraying the student community and unanimously reaffirmed the decision of boycott and launch a non-cooperation stir against the Education Minister within the jurisdiction of the student body.

Volunteers of TKS blocked the route in different portions of Sambu area to hinder his journey.