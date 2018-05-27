TKWA book final berth

By Our Sports Reporter

Imphal, May 26 : TKWA, Tentha today edged out CPC, Lamding by 2-1 goals to seal the final berth of the ongoing TKWA Trophy 2018 orga-nised by Tentha Khongbal Welfare Association (TKWA) at Tentha.

The first semi-final match of the tournament saw, TKWA and CPC play out a goalless draw in the first half before the game ended 2-1 at the end of the final whistle. TKWA found the breakthrough lately in the 43rd minute through Bidyananda before Shushil of CPC came up with the equaliser in the 55th minute. The parity however could not last long as Amarjit of TKWA made it 2-1 in the 57th minute.