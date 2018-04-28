TKWA Trophy RFC hold Nassal, Meira FC drub Wangoi FC

IMPHAL, Apr 27 : RFC, Khamnam Leirak were held to a 1-1 draw by NASSAL FC, Sikhong Sekmai while Meira FC, Tekcham drubbed Wangoi FC 4-0 in group stage matches of the ongoing TKWA trophy organised by Tentha Khongbal Welfare Association at Tentha ground today.

The Group C league match between RFC and NASSAL was a very tightly contested game. Both teams started the game cautiously, however Roshan was able to break the deadlock in the 17th minute of the giving NASSAL a 1-0 lead till the end of the first half.

The situation remained same in the second half as well but it was Dhananjoy who struck the much anticipated equaliser in the 37th minute of the match.

The latter part of the game was full of action as both teams were frantically trying to put in the winner but the defence line up on both ends stuck firm and well to thwart all the attempts to go for a 1-1 stalemate.

The Group H match staged latter was a very one sided one as Gouro shone with a brace to help MEIRA FC ease past Wangoi FC with a dominating 4-0 victory.

MEIRA FC were tightly marked in the first half by the Wangoi side but it was during the additional time of the first half that Premkumar fortuitously found the back of the net and handed the Tekcham side a slender 1-0 lead.

The 1-0 lead did not satisfy MEIRA FC and thus intensified their raids looking for more.

Soon, Gouro rose to the occasion and pumped his first goal just two minutes into the second half (22nd Minute) before his second goal in the last minute to make it 3-0. They did not even spare the additional time being put on and it was Sabir Ali who took his turn to add a single and completed the 4-0 rout of Wangoi FC.