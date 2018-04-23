TKWA Trophy WFC beat Meira FC 1-0, RFC rout 4-Star FC 4-1

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 22: WFC, Moirangkhom had a narrow 1-0 win over Meira FC, Tekcham in a Group H league match while RFC, Khamnam Leirak thrashed 4-Star FC, Athokpam 4-1 in the ongoing TKWA Trophy organised by Tentha Khongbal Welfare Association (TKWA) at Tentha ground.

In the first match, both teams started on a calculative move by taking less chances but WFC made the first move and created a chance in the 17th minute which pave the way for Maru to dodge the custodian of Meira FC and gave WFC a 1-0 lead in the half-way time of the first half. Meira FC tried to come back and displayed some superb ball passing and maneuvering in the field but WFC held their ground and thwarted all the attack made by Meira FC till the end of the match.

In the second match, RFC dominated the match from the beginning and were able to score at will while 4-Star FC were able to grab a consolation goal in return. RFC took the lead in the 23rd minute through Herojit while Golmei gave the company in further extending the lead to 2-0 in the 25th minute. However, 4-Star FC replied back through Jekson in the 28th minute which has reduced the gap to 1-2 goals but this has enraged the RFC players in whole.

Piyabung and Golmei in particular then took turns to shoot in two successive goals in the 34th and 35th minutes respectively to take the match away beyond the reach of 4-Star FC. The second half saw RFC maintaining the same lead till the end and convincingly win the match with 4-1 goals margin.