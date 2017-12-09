TNFLCFC Araang League 2017 RAU secure second win

IMPHAL, Dec 8 : RAU, Lairikyengbam Leikai thrashed Eastern United FC 3-0 while HTFC defeated Khuirei FC 2-0 in today’s matches of the ongoing TNFLCFC Araang League 2017 at TNL Ground, Ukhrul.

In the first match played at 8.30 am, RAU which beat Khuirei FC 1-0 in the opening match, dominated the match notching up a 3-0 victory over Eastern United FC. Manglem scored one in the first half and Khangnam made his brace in the second half in the one sided match.

RAU started slowly against Eastern United FC and it was in the latter part of the first half that they began their raids. Manglem who was lurking at the edge of the rival’s box left the defenders flatfooted and cracked a powerful shot to open the account in the 37th minute.

The onslaught continued in the second half as well and it was Khangam who fired in a stinging shot and extended the lead to 2-0 in the 63rd minute. The Eastern United FC side did not show much of a resistance and Khangam was able to have another crack in the 70th minute which was on target.

The remaining portion saw Eastern United FC sticking to their half neutralising the incoming forays of the dominant RAU’s forwards. Ultimately, RAU secured an easy 3-0 win to continue their winning run in the tournament.

In yet another similar encounter, HTFC rode on Ngatangmi and Pauthanmoi Vaiphei goals to seal a 2-0 victory against Khurei FC.

Ngatangmi struck the opener in the 17th minute to give HTFC a slender 1-0 first half lead. Khuirei FC also made few counter runs but HTFC did managed well to nullify all the moves. Pauthanmoi Vaiphei struck another goal in the 70th minute and it was well enough for HTFC to wrap up the game 2-0.