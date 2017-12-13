TNL condemns

IMPHAL, Dec 12: Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) has strongly condemned the alleged robbery of two individuals from Ukhrul by suspected Kuki militants near Koubru Leikha village, under Sapormeina police station.

A press release issued by the general secretary of TNL, stated that two individuals, identified as Tennyson Horam s/o (L) Tai Horam of New Tusom village and AS Thanmi s/o (L) AS Mara of Leishan village, Ukhrul district, were robbed by two suspected Kuki militants along the National Highway 2, near a temple at Sapormeina on November 25.

According to the victims, at around 8.30 pm that day, two individuals, one armed with a 9 mm pistol and the other with a US Carbine, stopped the Bolero on which they were travelling and forcefully led them upto Koubru Leikha Government High School.

The victims claimed that red ribbons were tied on the guns carried by the two robbers (lending suspicion that they might belong to Kuki militants) and the armed individuals looted around Rs3,54,100 from their (victims) possession.

Condemning the incident, the Tangkhul Naga Long alleged that such action along the Highway is due to the negligence of the Government Department concerned.

It further appealed to all those concerned not to repeat such acts in the future.