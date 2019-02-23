TNL gives it back to KNO

Ukhrul, Feb 22

Terming the relentless anti-Naga stand of the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) as an ugly pattern, Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) today questioned whether engaging in the narrative of anti-Naga diatribe has become the sole agenda of KNO.

Dubbing the claim of KNO that “there is no record of Naga as indigenous people of Manipur” as a deliberate act of tweaking historical facts, TNL reminded that history is not written on myth.

TNL further refuted the claim of “Kuki ancestral lands” within Manipur as ridiculous fabrication of historical accounts and asserted that history is not manufactured by the Nagas. The fact that Kukis are not indigenous to Manipur is a matter of historical record.

That Kukis do not own any land and they were historically permitted to settle as temporary tenants on pure humanitarian grounds is corroborated by “All the Eastern Kukis Manipur State” which duly admitted this historical fact that Kukis have no land/homeland of their own in Manipur vide its letter dated 11.04.1947. Terming the constant targeting of Th Muivah and his tribe Tangkhul as nothing but cheap indulgence in spreading of false and confrontationist propaganda, TNL clarified that the Kuki-Naga conflict, 1990-1997 was a clear case of ethnic cleansing against the Nagas conceived as a part of the larger project of establishing “Kuki Homeland” within Naga ancestral territory. TNL also appealed to the KNO to come to its senses and find a better agenda to promote peaceful co-existence. TNL set to make the historical records straight and quoted a full article titled “Nature of Kuki settlement : Nagas’ prerogative right to evict”, written by Sira Kharay.