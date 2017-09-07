IMPHAL, Sep 6: The Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) has urged the Chief Minister of Manipur to pursue the reported ‘murder’ case of one Sayao Ngasainao in Bengaluru with his Karnataka counterpart.

In a statement issued by its president V Weapon Zimik, TNL urged the Manipur CM to demand the arrest of the culprits involved in the ‘murder’ of Sayao Ngasainao to his Karnataka counterpart.

The TNL statement said that Sayao Ngasainao (23) of Nungbi Kachui village was allegedly murdered in Bengaluru on August 30. TNL said that such a meek boy, who left home in 2012 to earn his livelihood, could not have hurt anyone on the road on the fateful day.

Seeking justice on the case, the TNL urged all concerned to stop unabated cases of sending back children of the region from mainland in coffins.