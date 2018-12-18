To develop football at grassroots level… Govt inks MoU with Tata Trusts

Imphal, Dec 17 (DIPR)

In a significant initiative to develop football at the grassroots level in Manipur, the State Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Centre for Microfinance and Livelihood (CML), an associate organisation of Tata Trusts, today.

A function to mark the occasion was held at National Sports Academy, Khuman Lampak, in the presence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Letpao Haokip and representatives of CML and Tata Trusts.

Youth Affairs and Sports Director Armstrong Pame represented the State Government and CML Executive Director Partho Patwari represented the private company.

As per the MoU, 30 grassroots football schools will be set up at different areas, including remote areas like Kamjong, Noney, Tamenglong, Churachandpur and Chandel districts.

A state of the art Centre of Excellence for Football at Khuman Lampak under Tata Trusts Grassroots Football Development Programme will also be set up as well.

Over 50 boys and girls each will be provided the best football facilities and guidance in all the 30 grassroots football schools while the Centre of Excellence for Football will have both education and football training facilities for 100 boys.

The letter of intent for setting up this Centre was handed over by the Chief Minister to Burzis S Taraporevala, Senior Advisor of Tata Trusts.

Speaking on the occasion, Biren said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would lay the foundation stones for the installation of flood lighting systems at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium and Khuman Lampak Hockey Stadium on January 4 next year.

He also informed that astro-turf would be laid at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore, on a football ground in Imphal West District and two other football fields would be developed in Thoubal and Mayang Imphal at the cost of Rs 4 crore each, soon.

The Chief Minister said that Manipuri footballers have made significant contributions to the Indian National team and also to numerous professional football clubs of the country. Eight boys from the State were there to represent India in the U-17 FIFA World Cup held in the country. Moreover, Manipur is one of the few States of the North East region which has a team of its own for the I-League, he added.

All these accomplishments were achieved despite lack of adequate robust sports infrastructure and limited resources, the CM said while adding that the State needs the support of all stakeholders including corporate houses and NGOs etc to ensure good sports infrastructure to players.

N Biren Singh also said that he invited Tata Trusts to explore opportunities for collaboration soon after he took over as the Chief Minister of Manipur.

With the setting up of GFSs and CFE, the State would be able to produce world-class footballers and realize the dream of India playing in the FIFA World Cup soon.

The CM also said that he has another dream to see footballers from Manipur playing for the international premier clubs and bringing laurels to the State and the Nation.

YAS Minister Letpao Haokip said that Manipur has lots of talent, not only in football but also in other sports disciplines as well.

He also recalled that President of the country, Ramnath Kovind called the State as the ‘Sports Capital of India’ while speaking at the opening function of Manipur Sangai Festival 2017. He also said that the State needs to tap its sports potential in order to occupy a significant place in the world sports arena.

The YAS Minister also expressed hope that the Tata Trusts Grassroots Football Development Programme would certainly help enhance football talents in the State.

The Chief Minister also feted five U-14 boys of the State, who have been selected to be trained at Athletic de Madrid Football Academy at the function.

The players are Asem Maingou Singh (Winger), Meramayum Raju (Midfielder), L Rameshor (Winger), N Mahesh Singh (Striker) and Zlex Mangang (Defender).

Secretary (YAS) Bobby Waikhom, Sports Head of Tata Trusts, Biswanath Sinha, Zonal Head of (East and North East) of Tata Trusts, Vijay Yagnamurthy, international footballers and sports persons were also present at the occasion.