To plot for eradication of Congress from NE States… Amit Shah and team set to land here today

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 29: To chalk out a comprehensive strategy for eradicating Congress party from the entire North East region, a high level BJP team led by its president Amit Shah will land here tomorrow morning.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju arrived here at 3 pm today to take stock of the State’s security situation.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, BJP Arunachal Pradesh president Tapir Gao and Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y Pattor arrived here today to take part in a series of meeting with regard to the next Lok Sabha election.

Speaking to media persons at their Nityaipat Chuthek office today, BJP Manipur Pradesh general secretary (organisation) N Nimbus said that Amit Shah’s two-day visit to Imphal is a very significant political step for the entire North East region.

The BJP National president would be accompanied by general secretary Ram Madhav, BJP Manipur in-charge Prahlad Singh Patel and BJP North East general secretary (Organisation) Ajay Jamwal and BJP North East general secretary Arun Singh.

From 11 am till midnight tomorrow, Amit Shah and his team would chalk out a comprehensive strategy at Hotel Classic Grande to uproot Congress party from all the North Eastern States, Nimbus said.

The marathon meeting would also deliberate on planning and management for Lok Sabha election, political conditions of States and their social issues and the party’s organisational structures in each of the North Eastern States.

The meeting would be participated by eight delegates from Tripura led by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, 10 delegates from Nagaland led by Deputy Chief Minister Y Pattor, 14 delegates from Arunachal Pradesh led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, nine delegates from Meghalaya led by Meghalaya BJP president Shibum Lyngdoh and one representative each from Mizoram and Sikkim, Nimbus said.

BJP Manipur Pradesh spokesman Ch Bijoy appealed to the people of the State to support BJP’s objective of completely uprooting Congress from the soil of Manipur.

He went on to allege that all the political and social evils seen today in Manipur were introduced by Congress.

Electoral malpractices such as distribution of cash, excessive use of muscle power and money power, gun culture, proxy voting, confiscation of ballot boxes, capturing of election booths were also introduced by Congress party.

Abolition and splitting of regional and other political parties after grabbing power by crooked means is another culture of Congress party, Bijoy said.

He further accused Congress party of churning out volumes of false propaganda thinking that the present ruling parties might have been committing all kinds of wrongdoings just as they did when they were in power.

If Manipur should be developed as a model State in the whole country, Congress party must be uprooted completely from the land, he added.

